ISLAMABAD: CPEC’s M-14 to help boost livestock farming, besides a lot of other opportunities for the local people, like jobs, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

With the completion of this section, travel time from Mianwali to Rawalpindi and other destinations would be greatly reduced with less stress for the road users.

The motorway is great news for livestock owners to have easy access to markets to sell and purchase animals and to bring supplementary feeds from outside,” Muhammad Owais, a son of local farmer told Gwadar Pro.

He lives in the village of Muhammad Wala in Mianwali, Punjab. Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14), a project under CPEC, passes through his village.

According to him, “The motorway has integrated with their village.It connected them to the rest of the country. At the moment they could only sell their livestock in the animal markets of Kamar Mushani, and the city of Esakhel. However the motorway would allow them to reach cattle markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Like Muhammad Owais, the livelihood of the majority of people living in rural of D.I. Khan, Mianwali and Attock districts mainly depends on agriculture and livestock rearing.