‘Critical shortage in blood donations due to Covid-19’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has issued a public appeal for blood donations to save lives amid serious blood shortages triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq revealed that the PRCS Regional Blood Donor Centre (RBDC) housed at the National Headquarters would usually collect 500-1000 donations in any given month; these have declined to just a few dozen units only.

“Around 90% of PRCS blood supply has been threatened by cancellation of community blood drives due to Covid-19. Educational institutions and industrial units have been the major source of blood collection, and their closure in days of pandemic, has severely impacted blood donations,” Abrar stated.

A majority of the blood donors fear contracting Coronavirus during the blood transfusion process, which is just a myth that needs to be dismissed through a robust awareness campaign. “The COVID virus cannot be transmitted through blood donation process or blood transfusion as respiratory viruses are not transmitted by donation or transfusion,” Abrar clarified.

The Chairman maintained that thousands of people have lost lives to Covid-19; however, even more lives are at risk due to blood shortage, especially among patients suffering from leukemia, thalassemia, hemophilia, anemia, or those undergoing critical surgeries or injured in road accidents. “PRCS has implemented all necessary safety measure needed during the pandemic and we would like urge everybody to continue donating blood,” he added.

Blood donation is not only a noble deed but also helps donors to stay healthy, energetic and rejuvenated throughout the year. As such, Abrar urged people to fulfil their human, national, moral and religious obligation and to save lives through blood donations during these testing times.