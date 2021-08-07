Distinction

Islamabad : Mohammad Umaid has made the nation proud by becoming ‘The Most Unique User’ on ‘Credly’, the world’s largest digital credentials network, and becoming ‘The First Person Ever’ to be issued digital badges from over 40 issuers, says a press release.

Currently, he has verified digital accomplishments from 42 unique issuers including Microsoft, IBM, Wharton Online and Cisco; making him the ‘Credly’ user with ‘The Highest Number of Badges’ issued by number of issuers.

Mohammad Umaid, is a director at “Al-Farabi Institute of Pharmacy”, and an educational entrepreneur having double master’s degree in Marketing and Business from Anglia Ruskin University-UK. He is a Microsoft Certified Advertising Professional and Microsoft Certified Innovative Educator.

He is also an Adobe Creative Educator, Open SUNY Fellow, An IBM Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner and is An Alumni of Wharton Online. He is the International Alumni Ambassador for Anglia Ruskin University as well as Subject Matter Expert for CertiProf and was Member of Chartered Institute of Marketing and Toastmasters International.