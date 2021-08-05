UN, world ignoring atrocities in Kashmir: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that the United Nations and western powers have done nothing to save innocent unarmed Kashmiri civilians from Indian army atrocities despite two years of Modi government’s fascist act of annexing occupied Kashmir by abrogating its special status, have passed.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan made a hollow claim to be the ambassador to Kashmir. The fact is that his government’s foreign policy has failed to protect the rights of Kashmiris,” he said while addressing a meeting of the party’s central leadership at Mansoora here on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the political situation, Kashmir and organisational matters and called for national policy on Kashmir to free the people of the occupied area from Indian yoke.

The meeting decided to continue the JI protest movement against inflation and unemployment. “We will contest elections under our own flag and symbol and continue our struggle to make Pakistan a corruption free and welfare state,” vowed Sirajul Haq.