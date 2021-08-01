Arshad mentally well prepared: Sahi

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi on Saturday said that javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s competitive feelings are good and hopefully he will finish at the victory podium in the Tokyo Olympics.

“I contacted Arshad and his coach both on Thursday and Friday and his competition’s feelings are very good. I am very much hopeful that he will give his best and finish at the victory podium,” Sahi told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Arshad will compete in the qualifying round on August 4 and if he is able to finish in the top 12, he will then compete in the finals on August 7.

As most of the Pakistani players in Tokyo have been shown the exit door, Arshad is the main medal hope for the country which is passing through the toughest time in its sporting history.

Sahi said that Arshad has always clicked abroad.

“I have tested Liaquat and others at the major platforms but I have been impressed by Arshad as he has always delivered his best abroad whether it was the Asian Games, South Asian Games or at any other stage. It means his international competition temperament is fairly good. This thing makes an athlete highly successful,” Sahi said.

“Look, we have left no stone unturned in his preparations. We had planned a long-term training programme for him in Kazakhstan but Covid issues impeded that. “We then sent him to Iran for exposure and then to Turkey for training under Viktor, a highly experienced coach of Kazakhstan,” Sahi said.

As others failed in the Olympics there will be an added pressure on Arshad as the whole nation is looking towards him as the only medal hope. And it may add to his pressure.

“Exactly, this is the reality and this certainly Arshad will also feel. His coach also knows this. But it also adds to the energy of the athlete as he is to do something great at the major stage,” Sahi said.

Arshad qualified for the Tokyo Games with a stunning 86.29 metre throw in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal. He then bettered his record with his best ever effort of 86.38 metre which he managed in an international event in Iran last April.

“I promise if he wins a medal I will do something great and unimaginable for him. You will see that,” Sahi said.

Asked whether an athlete playing at such a major stage also feels if he wins a medal he will become richer, Sahi replied in affirmative. “Yes, something like this definitely an athlete may carry in his subconscious and this is also an added advantage as he makes a huge effort,” he said.

Arshad snared a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, a medal which came after a long time in athletics.

Meanwhile, Arshad’s coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari told ‘The News’ from Tokyo that Arshad is looking very confident. “Yes, he is feeling very well and is more confident,” Fayyaz said. “We have never left training and here our preparation is very good. As all javelin throwers from around the world are practising at the same venue, it looks very good,” Fayyaz said.

The coach is also satisfied with the food being served at the Olympic Village, which has been established in an island type area.

“Here continental food is served which is good for Arshad,” Fayyaz said. He hoped Arshad will do well.

Besides Arshad, female athlete Najma Parveen will feature in the 200m race on Monday (tomorrow).