New media law to benefit media workers: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was up to a media house to which broadcaster will be broadcast and which team will do so.

“These decisions are made by the media houses on their own. We have nothing to do with their internal decisions. All the institutions are required to chalk out their policy under Article 19 of the Constitution,” he said in a statement here.

In another statement, the minister said that the new media law only benefits media workers. Those who do not receive their salaries will be able to go to court against their institutions. “PPP and the PMLN have opposed this amendment before and will continue to do so because their interests are not with the workers but with Seth (boss),” he maintained.