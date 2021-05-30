close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

PPP leader condemns cut in Sindh’s water share

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

MULTAN: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday condemned cut in Sindh’s water share and said the government was using tactics to punish Sindhis for voting the party in general elections. South Punjab PPP president Syed Ahmed Mehmood expressed grave concern over the federal government’s decision to cut Sindh’s water share on retaliatory grounds. Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar areas were facing water shortage already and slashing Sindh water at the time of sowing of crops cotton and rice would be disastrous. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Pakistan