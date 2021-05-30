PPP leader condemns cut in Sindh’s water share

MULTAN: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday condemned cut in Sindh’s water share and said the government was using tactics to punish Sindhis for voting the party in general elections. South Punjab PPP president Syed Ahmed Mehmood expressed grave concern over the federal government’s decision to cut Sindh’s water share on retaliatory grounds. Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar areas were facing water shortage already and slashing Sindh water at the time of sowing of crops cotton and rice would be disastrous. —Correspondent