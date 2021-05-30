Kashmir and the world

The issue of Palestine, taken up vocally by the world, only after the Israeli strike on the territory, indicates in the first place how difficult it can be to mobilise world opinion for the cause of a particular nation. This is especially true when that nation is up against a major power with influence around the world. This is also the case of Kashmir. As President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir said openly and directly on his visit to Pakistan, on Friday, the issue is one that Pakistan needs to bring before the world so that a voice can be raised for Kashmir, and its current situation. Bozkir also noted that in the case of a dispute over territory, none of the parties involved should be able to change its status until the matter has been settled. This is especially pertinent to Kashmir, where over 400,000 new domiciles have been issued since August 2019, when India changed the status of the state, turning it into two union territories.

Pakistan has done a great deal for Kashmir, trying to bring up the matter at world forums. It is however obvious that more is required. Even without Mr Bozkir's suggestions and advice, this should be obvious to the leaders of Pakistan. Pakistan needs to make its voice stronger. Essentially, given the current situation, and the country's isolation from the world, it can do so only by seeking the help of other Muslim countries with more power and influence in the world. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other nations with the ability to take up the matter should be drawn into the matter so that the cause of Kashmir can be resettled in a just manner and most particularly the misery of Kashmiris brought to an end. While Pakistan has a particular role to play in this, it must also raise opinion around the world. It is only when this happened that the matter of Palestine was to some degree taken up by nations around the globe and the ceasefire that has for now halted the killing of Palestinians put in place.

After the Indian action of unilaterally annexing the illegally occupied Kashmir in August 2019, the Modi government has made more changes to the Indian constitution. These alterations have allowed the issuance of hundreds of thousands of new domicile certificates to outsiders who have no previous claim to permanent residential rights in Kashmir. According to some estimates, the number of such new domiciles may be reaching half a million mark. In this context, an agreement which can settle the Kashmir issue needs to be drafted. There may be some other confidence-building measures that may take place but not at the cost of losing sight on Kashmir. The Modi government has become adept at concocting stories and mutilating facts, but no cosmetic sheen can hide the ugly face of aggression in Kashmir. As Mr Bozkir said, a distinct strategy on Kashmir is required – and the UN needs to be involved fully in this task so that the question of the disputed territory can be settled once and for all.