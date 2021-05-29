No party has right to expel another from PDM: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Amid attempts to bring back PPP and ANP into the PDM's fold, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that no party has the right to kick out another from the alliance.

The PMLN president was addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after the two met today ahead of tomorrow's much-awaited meeting of the alliance.

"No one party has the right to bring or kick another party out. PDM is a forum and decisions are taken with consensus," said Shehbaz when asked about the PPP and ANP . He also explained to reporters that when the consultations are completed and a decision is taken then the president of the alliance announces the future course of action.

When the reporters pressed the PMLN president about his stance on the two parties return, he clarified that he does not have a "personal opinion" and what he says is always the party's "opinion".

The former Punjab CM also shared with the media personnel the agenda for tomorrow's PDM meeting. He said that meeting that will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman will discuss the country’s political situation.

Shehbaz said the alliance will also discuss the budget that will be presented by govt next month and the situation in Afghanistan. The PML-N president also clarified about the PPP's invite to the dinner party for opposition.

Shehbaz said that his party had invited parliamentary leaders of all opposition parties to the dinner and the "PDM had no link with it". "We had invited parliamentary heads in NA and Senate and as I am the leader of the opposition it was my responsibility," said Shehbaz. He also added that the dinner was held to discuss how the Opposition could adopt a "joint strategy" against the government ahead of their budget and exposed their "massive failures in all areas".

The opposition leader then slammed that ruling party for their "failures", saying that they speak about the state of Madina everyday but do not implement "anything". Meanwhile, PDM President Fazl said that the Shehbaz had arrived at his residence to inquire about his health.