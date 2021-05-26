PML-N used PDM to fulfil its wishes: Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira. File photo

KASUR: The PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said the government can be sent packing if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was united to do it.

Talking to media persons here, Kaira said Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to unite the PDM, while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was tearing it apart. He said the PPP has conveyed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take back his words against the party. He said the Maulana was a sensible person and hopefully he will make the right decision.

The PPP leader also asked Shehbaz to bring transparency in his party. He said Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan and Rana Tanveer had said they do not want to end the government. He said the PML-N used PDM to fulfil its wishes.