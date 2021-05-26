Honda Pakistan Accelerates Customer Spare Part Planning by 80% Using IBM Systems & Storage Solutions

karachi: IBM (NYSE: IBM) and GBM Pakistan (Private) Limited (GBM Pakistan), an IBM Business Partner, today announced that Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (Honda Pakistan) has selected IBM Systems and IBM Storage solutions to run its real-time planning solution, based on SAP S/4HANA. The move was designed to enhance customer experience across Honda Pakistan’s 35 dealerships in the country and boost its after-sales services. Today, Honda Pakistan benefits from an approximately 80% acceleration in spare part planning for its customers.

Honda Pakistan is a joint venture between Honda Motor Company Limited and the Atlas Group of Companies and produces over 50K units per annum. In 2015, it turned to IBM Global Business Services (GBS) to deploy its initial SAP ECC Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to benefit from real-time planning and in turn, improve customer experience.

Recently, IBM GBS completed an IBM HANA Impact Assessment, which helped Honda Pakistan plan for the technical and operational requirements of the SAP S/4HANA move.

To further enhance and nurture long-term customer loyalty, the company decided to revamp its after-sales services, which include maintenance, repairs, and vehicle servicing and collaborated with IBM and GBM Pakistan to implement IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem Storage for its new SAP S/4HANA environment.***