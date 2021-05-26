OPD services, elective surgeries resume in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has ordered for resuming elective surgeries in all teaching/specialised hospitals of the province except Mayo Hospital with effect from Tuesday. The OPD services of four specialties -- ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry - also resume. Earlier, the OPD services and elective surgeries were closed in the hospitals due to a surge in corona cases. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab, while chairing a meeting here Tuesday.