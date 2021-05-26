Efforts to revive PDM will not succeed: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the negative political narrative of the PDM has met a natural death as the people have abandoned the rejected elements.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the chief minister said the efforts to revive the PDM will not succeed as the artificial alliance had ended in a fiasco. The PDM broke very early as the opposition had no common cause or agenda, he continued. In fact, the opposition parties have joined hands to save their loot, he said and added that it was in everybody's knowledge that the PDM was an association of mafias with no concrete agenda for the country.

These people have no courage to run a movement and their claims of tendering resignations and holding a long march were also false, he maintained. The future of PDM is dark with no common agenda except empty claims, the CM said and made it clear that the looters will have to be answerable for their plunder.