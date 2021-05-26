Minister reviews corona situation, facilities

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has sought a report from the primary and secondary healthcare department as to why less number of vaccines was administered on Monday. She directed the department to provide details about the jabs in each district that day.

The minister was presiding over a meeting to review the corona pandemic situation, pace of vaccination and medical facilities in hospitals, at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Speaking at the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that availability of accurate data was imperative to control the corona epidemic. She directed that online data entry be ensured at all the newly-established vaccination centres. She said that round-the-clock work was being done in three shifts at the Expo vaccination centre and the number of staff would be increased in the shift facing a rush of people, she added. The chief secretary said that the process of vaccination had to be expedited for the complete eradication of coronavirus. He directed that PCR tests of passengers coming from abroad should also be done if they are tested positive in rapid testing at airports.

clean Lahore: Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a high level meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat to review arrangements to keep the Lahore clean on directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday. The Health Minister reviewed roles and responsibilities and measures to keep Lahore clean. Chairman Lahore Waste Management and MD PHA presented roadmap to keep Lahore clean.

The minister said, “We are trying our best to keep the provincial metropolis clean and green as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The LWMC will soon complete the hiring of 3,000 employees. We want to see Lahore beautiful and green. Waste is being regularly disposed of on daily basis from key spots in the city. The LWMC is also working on night operations to keep the city clean. On average, around 6000 tons waste is disposed of from the city daily”. She said: “We have planned to make Lahore beautiful in the next 15 days.

UNFPA: Dr Yasmin Rashid initiated a new agreement for partnership with UNFPA for four-year mid-wifery programme at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The minister said, “For the first time, BSC in Mid-Wifery course is being initiated. As per the agreement, the UNFPA will provide financial and other support in the four-year mid-wifery BSc course.