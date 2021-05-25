Blood donation camps arranged in Swat

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services arranged camps in various areas of Swat district to collect blood donations for the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders, said a press release here on Monday.

The Frontier Foundation team comprising Ijaz Alam, Dr Amjad Iqbal, Zakirullah and Suleman Pervez in collaboration with the prominent social figures of the area Ubaidullah, Ijaz Gul and others organised the blood donation camps at the Rescue 1122 office in Charbagh, Goga Darra and Gumbat Maira in Swat.

A noticeable number of people and staff of Rescue 1122 donated blood for the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.The Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the people and personnel of Rescue 1122 for the blood donation. He said holding blood donation camps had become very difficult in the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said the people of Charbagh, Goga Darra and Gumbat Maira in Swat and staff of Rescue 1122 gave a new lease of life to the haemophilia and thalassemia-hit children with their blood donations.