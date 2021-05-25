Linemen demand safe working conditions

LAHORE:Hundreds of electricity workers held a large demonstration before Lahore Electric Supply Company under the aegis of All-Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Monday demanding safe working conditions.

There is serious shortage of electricity field staff, almost 50% and almost 13 linemen died due to electrocution and far more became disabled in distribution companies all over the country during this year.

The union has demanded from the government to fill up the vacant posts in DISCOs and urged the Board of Directors Lesco to allow payment of Performance Allowance to Electricity Workers in Wapda, NTDC and Genco for working doubly. The workers were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands.

The union was led by Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary accompanied by Rana Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Malik Zahoor, Muzaffar Mateen, and other representatives. They presented written memorandum in support of their demands to the Chairman BOD Lesco.

In a resolution passed by the rally it was demanded from the Prime Minister to intervene to stop proposed privatisation of profitable electricity distribution companies on the behest of IMF since experience of privatisation of Karachi Electricity Supply Company had already miserably failed which has been even acknowledge by the present government itself. Electricity is basic need of the 220 million citizens and it is state’s obligation to ensure electricity.