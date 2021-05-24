PPP board completes consultation on AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections has completed consultation regarding AJK elections and submitted a report to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting of the board set up by Bilawal was held at the Zardari House, Islamabad on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, central president, PPP Women's Wing. The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, General Secretary Azad Kashmir Faisal Rathore, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and all members of the board. Addressing the meeting, Bukhari said the board has completed consultation and now the PPP chairman will interview PPP nominees for party ticket in the AJK elections and make a final decision on the candidates.

Talpur said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP workers would run the election campaign with full vigour. “It is believed that the PPP will win the elections and bring a Jiyala as the prime minister and the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” she said, adding that former president Asif Ali Zardari has never bowed before dictators.

“The PPP leadership is brave and every Jiyala is also brave. Imran Khan has left the people of Occupied Kashmir at the mercy of Modi,” she said.