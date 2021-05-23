Dr Sania supports ‘One Meal’ programme for schoolchildren

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and her team have agreed to support and design “One Meal” programme for children in primary schools of Punjab.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas in a tweet on Saturday. He noted that Dr Sania and her team would be a great help in this endeavour.

Meanwhile, Dr Sania Nishtar also tweeted that she met Murad Raas who wanted to start a food programme for children in Punjab schools. “We will fully support them in planning this programme,” she wrote. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in November 2020, Dr Murad Raas had termed provision of food (one free meal to primary schoolchildren) by the Allah Wallay Trust another new initiative and had announced starting this programme initially in 100 schools. Sources said because of the repeated closure in the wake of the COVID-19 situation, the programme could not continue and now planning is under way to start the programme in all primary schools across Punjab once all schools reopen.