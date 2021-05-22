Ten Russian workers die

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: At least 10 people died on Friday during sewage treatment works outside Russia’s southern city of Taganrog when they were overcome by methane, officials said. Local authorities said in a statement the accident took place at a pumping station in the village of Dmitriadovka outside Taganrog, with 10 workers dead and eight in hospital.