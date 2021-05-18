Malik accuses India of uranium proliferation

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR), former Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, said on Monday the FATF has done sufficient damage to Pakistan’s economy over Indian provocations as New Delhi had launched a fake propaganda campaign, which was later exposed by the EU DisinfoLab.

In an interview with a private TV channel, former senator Rehman Malik said despite the agreement between the two countries for unconditional ceasefire, India has constantly been violating the Line-of-Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary. He said Pakistan has been going through an extraordinary situation as neighbouring India kept conspiring against it, while he had promised the nation that he would take India to the FATF and now the FATF has started an investigation against India for money laundering and terror financing.

The former interior minister said it was no more a secret that India was involved in money laundering and terror financing. Now things had started moving in the right direction as the FATF spoke about India’s possible involvement in financial crimes. He informed the nation that so far, he has written various letters to the FATF, requesting to remove Pakistan from the grey list in the wake of coronavirus, while pleading to take action against India. He said he had sent sufficient amount of evidences against India to the FATF to take action for financial crimes.

Rehman Malik said the ongoing pandemic further dented the country’s weak economy that posed a bigger threat than the FATF and if the situation could not be controlled, then the coming days would be very tough for the entire country. He suggested all the stakeholders, including both opposition and government, to put aside their political differences in the larger national interests. He concluded that if the opposition and the government could not come together to formulate a joint strategy to take the country out of the prevailing situation, then the country would face more problems in future.

Former interior minister Rehman Malik revealed that in the recent days, he has also written a letter to the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in which he demanded an immediate inquiry against India over the proliferation of nuclear materials. He suggested the IAEA to convene an emergency meeting on privately trading uranium in India and also emphasised the United Nations to take action to prevent such private sale and purchase of uranium that posed threats to the entire humanity. He said the Western countries were silent on the issue over open sale and purchase of uranium by private dealers in India, as it enhanced the chances for terrorists to use that uranium to make dirty bombs.

Speaking on the Palestinian issue, Malik said the massacre of innocent Muslims in Palestine by Israel saddened the entire world, saying all the Islamic countries should come forward and rise for the Ummah to convey a strong message to the non-Muslim world that neither Israel nor India could ever dare oppress the Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, when the Al-Aqsa Mosque was being attacked and it would have been better if Muhammad Bin Salman and PM Khan should have issued a joint-statement against the Zionist state and proposed to convene a joint meeting of the OIC. Rehman Malik said Indian Prime Minister Modi was also following the Israeli model to carry out genocide of oppressed Palestinians to bring demographic change in the occupied Palestine, and similarly PM Modi has been carrying out the massacre of the Muslims in Kashmir to change the demography. Discussing the political situation of the country, Rehman Malik said the PDM had taken a very wrong step by issuing a show cause notice to the PPP, which it should take back with an apology. He said the PPP has been victimised in the name of accountability in every era and Syed Khurshid Shah was still in jail facing political victimisation.