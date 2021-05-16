Youth dies during TikTok stunt on train track

KHANEWAL: A youth was killed by a train while being filmed walking along a train track for a TikTok stunt here on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, Niaz of Basti Ghareebabad was walking along the train track while making a video to post on TikTok and other social media accounts when a train crushed him to death. The Rescue-1122 officials shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Dies on road: A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in a collision between three motorcycles on Multan Road on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, M Zafar of Basti Allabad was going to meet his relatives along with his wife Naseem Zafar on a motorcycle. All of a sudden, a speeding motorcycle collided with his motorcycle near 8-Kasi.