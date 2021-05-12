NAB to challenge Shahbaz Sharif’s bail verdict in SC

Nu News Desk

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore office has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict in which it granted bail to Shahbaz Sharif in a case of accumulating assets beyond means and money laundering.

The decision was taken after a three-member bench of the LHC issued a detailed verdict on the bail, in which it was critical of the manner the NAB handled the case.

NAB’s prosecution team has begun preparing an appeal, keeping in view the “over-sighted or ignored facts”, a statement said. The NAB said it was a national institution “which performs its duties under lawful parameters for interest of nation and the country, as well, by setting aside any kind of pressure and pressings”.

Earlier, the NAB Lahore wrote a letter to its Islamabad headquarters asking it to recommend placing Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), highly-placed sources told The News. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed to Geo News that the ministry had received a request and a meeting would be held on Wednesday morning regarding the matter. He said ultimately the cabinet makes decisions on placing anyone on the no-fly list.