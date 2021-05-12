CSAP announces essay contest

Islamabad: Chinese Students Association Pakistan (CSAP) has announced an essay competition for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

All Pakistani students in China or graduates who studied in China, Pakistan students, Chinese students in Pakistan or Chinese students who studied in Pakistan are eligible for the contest, said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Topics for the competition are included ‘celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China Diplomatic relations and 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.’