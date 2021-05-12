close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 12, 2021

CSAP announces essay contest

Islamabad

A
APP
May 12, 2021

Islamabad: Chinese Students Association Pakistan (CSAP) has announced an essay competition for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

All Pakistani students in China or graduates who studied in China, Pakistan students, Chinese students in Pakistan or Chinese students who studied in Pakistan are eligible for the contest, said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Topics for the competition are included ‘celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China Diplomatic relations and 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.’

Latest News

More From Islamabad