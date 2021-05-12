US contractor leaves Iraqi base

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAMARRA, Iraq: US contractor Lockheed Martin has withdrawn its staff from an Iraq base where it had been maintaining the Iraqi army’s F-16 fighter jets, military sources said, after a spate of rocket attacks. At least five attacks have targeted the Balad airbase, where other US companies including Sallyport are also present, since the start of the year.