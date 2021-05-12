Italian and Turkish fishing boats in high-seas skirmish

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: A skirmish broke out between Turkish and Italian fishermen near the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tuesday, the Italian navy said. The navy said in a statement that people on board an unspecified number of Turkish vessels threw stones and smoke bombs at Italian vessels in waters north of Cyprus. One of the Turkish vessels also came into contact with one of the Italian boats, slightly damaging it, the navy said.