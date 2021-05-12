close
Wed May 12, 2021
AFP
May 12, 2021

Italian and Turkish fishing boats in high-seas skirmish

World

ROME: A skirmish broke out between Turkish and Italian fishermen near the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tuesday, the Italian navy said. The navy said in a statement that people on board an unspecified number of Turkish vessels threw stones and smoke bombs at Italian vessels in waters north of Cyprus. One of the Turkish vessels also came into contact with one of the Italian boats, slightly damaging it, the navy said.

