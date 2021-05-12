close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 12, 2021

Russia expels Romanian diplomat

World

AFP
May 12, 2021

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday expelled the aide to Romania’s military attache, as part of an going diplomatic spat between Moscow and Western capitals. The move comes in response to Bucharest’s decision last month to remove Russia’s deputy military attache from the country as part of the dispute that has embroiled several EU countries formally under the Kremlin’s sphere of influence.

Latest News

More From World