Austria TV host steps aside over harassment claims

VIENNA: A prominent Austrian tabloid publisher said on Friday he would step back from hosting his popular nightly show as he contests allegations of sexual harassment from two former colleagues.

Two women who used to work at Wolfgang Fellner’s Oesterreich media group, which publishes a tabloid and runs the oe24 online TV channel, have accused the 66-year-old of sexually harassing them. Fellner has denied all accusations.

However on Friday he said his son and a political journalist for the Oesterreich group would jointly take over his nightly "Fellner! Live" show, which features interviews with public figures.