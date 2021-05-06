KP PA standing body on energy meets

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Standing Committee of KP Assembly on Energy and Power Department was held at KP Assembly Secretariat here on Wednesday, with MPA Laiq Muhammad Khan in the chair.

MPAs Fahim Ahmad, Muhammad Shafiq, Shah Dad Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Khushdil Khan, Humaira Khatoon, concerned high ups of the E&P, Law and Finance departments and KP Assembly attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the participants were briefed about functions and energy projects of the department and their various questions responded concerning small dams, solarisation of schools, offices and mosques completed under PEDO.

The committee appreciated the working of PEDO. It was decided that the members of the committee would visit and inspect small hydel power generation projects completed under PEDO in mountainous areas of the province after Eidul Fitr to ascertain its public utility.

The chair asked the members to put forth their valuable suggestions and recommendations for increasing power generation in the province. He said that energy is the basic need of the nation and hence assured that recommendations of the honourable members would be immediately tabled on the floor of the KP Assembly for further legislation if required.