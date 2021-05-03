ICCI assures availability of oxygen for coronavirus patients in Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has assured the government that it will work with the local industries to make sure that there was sufficient oxygen was available for coronavirus patients in the federal capital.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan chairing a meeting of ICCI Executive Body discussed this important issue with the representatives of local industries. He said it was high time that the local industries including pharmaceuticals, steel, chemicals and others should spare oxygen to cope with any emergency situation related to its supply for the COVID-19 patients.

He also called upon the government to step up efforts for import of more oxygen from Iran, China and other destinations so that the coronavirus patients may not suffer due to its shortage.

He said that the Fazal Steel Industries Islamabad was ready to offer free of cost oxygen refill to hospitals provided availability of certified cylinders. Fatma Azim, senior vice president and Abdul Rehman Khan, vice president ICCI said that the public sector hospitals in Islamabad have already halted the previously scheduled surgeries to ensure continuous supply of oxygen for coronavirus patients.

He urged that the industries in Islamabad should also come forward to spare oxygen from their industrial operations so that it could be supplied to the coronavirus patients in case of its shortage in Islamabad.

ICCI executive members from industrial sector assured that their industries would fully cooperate with ICCI in coping with any shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients in Islamabad as it was their national responsibility.

They also appealed to other oxygen consumption entities to cut short their demand so that maximum oxygen could be made available for COVID-19 patients.

Pakistan Oxygen Ltd (POL), Multan Chemicals Ltd, Ghani Gases, Sharif Gases and Oxygen are the major gas producers in Pakistan that supply gas to Islamabad Lahore, Peshawar and Hattar where it is stored in tanks from which locals get refill or distribution network. Many small plants are also available and if operational full time, they could meet the demands of health sector and industry.