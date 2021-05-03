Buyers left at vendors’ mercy in open market

LAHORE:The general public was left at the mercy of the sellers in the open markets as the government kept on showing its performance only in the special Ramazan bazaars where all officials of district management are making regular “surprise” visits and declaring a satisfactory report.

However, the district management remained unaware about the non-availability of some items in these bazaars. On the Agricultural Marketing department stalls, banana was almost non-available after midday on daily basis. The officials at these stalls keep hiding some quantity of it in order to show its availability in case of any “surprise” visit by senior officials.

Shadman Ramazan bazaar is only managed relatively good but issue of non-availability of some items also existed there.

The complete focus of the government machinery remained on ensuring the availability of sugar and flour there. If these bazaars are established for the availability of these two items only then why the government wasted resources for establishing such huge bazaars is an unanswered question.

