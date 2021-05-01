12 more fall prey to Covid as 1,115 others test positive in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours (April 29), bringing the death toll in the province to 4,645.

As many as 14,500 patients were under treatment in the province -- 13,888 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 605 at hospitals, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. The condition of 568 of them was stated to be critical, while 43 were on ventilator.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in Sindh stands at 1.7 per cent as compared to 2.15 per cent nationally. On April 29, 1,115 new cases emerged when 14,783 tests were conducted, showing a 7.5 per cent detection rate. So far 3,636,777 tests have been conducted, resulting in 283,559 people being diagnosed as positive. Of them, 93 per cent, or 264,414 patients, have recovered, including 362 overnight.

Of the 1,115 new cases, 415 were reported from Karachi -- 207 from District East, 89 from Distict South, 49 from District Central, 39 from District Malir, 20 from District Korangi and West from District 11.

Hyderabad reported 273 cases, Ghotki 64, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 45 each, Larkana 37, Tando Muhammad Khan 29, Sujawal 28, Jacobabad 22, Badin, Thatta and Shikarpur 21 each, Umerkot 20, Khairpur 16, Qambar and Sukkur 15 each, Mirpurkhas 14, Kashmore three, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroze, Sanghar and Tando Allahyar two each and Dadu one.