SPFL, Premier Sports sign League Cup sponsorship deal

EDINBURGH: The Scottish Professional Football League has signed a League Cup sponsorship deal with broadcast partners Premier Sports.

The competition will be known as the Premier Sports Cup for the next two years after Betfred relinquished its title sponsor role. The company has also extended its exclusive broadcast deal for the tournament until 2027.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “It’s a very welcome endorsement of our game, especially at such a challenging time, that Premier Sports have agreed to extend the term of their broadcast contract.

“For many years, our cup has been a vital and exciting competition and the involvement of Premier Sports has certainly enhanced its prestige and awareness. “I am also thrilled that Premier Sports is showing its further commitment and increased contribution to Scottish football by becoming the title sponsor of the cup.

“The Premier Sports Cup offers a new and exciting promotional platform for both parties.”

Premier Sports also has rights to show live games in the Scottish Cup. The channel’s director of operations, Richard Webb, said: “We are delighted to be broadening our partnership with the SPFL and further investing in Scottish football with the extension of our current exclusive League Cup rights.”

“We have developed a strong presence in Scotland with coverage of both cup competitions so it feels like a natural step to strengthen our commitment to the game.”