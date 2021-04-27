Polish tourists say Pakistan is safe

TIMERGARA: Polish tourists here on Monday called upon foreign tourists to travel to Pakistan as it was a safe and peaceful country.

Talking to this scribe at Chinar rest house here, Jacob and Katarina, two polish tourists, said Pakistan was ethnically and geographically a diverse country and it had a number of historical and cultural heritage sites. “We have been in Pakistan for the last one month and after enjoying our extensive travel to Karachi, now we plan to enjoy our travel to Chitral the junction of Karakoram and Himalaya where we would see yals,” they said, adding the people of Pakistan were very peaceful, loving and civilized. “We really enjoyed our travel to different places around Pakistan,” they added.

They said Pakistan had got the highest potential adventure destinations and they called upon foreign tourists to visit Pakistan without any fear and explore the beauty of nature and amazing landscape.