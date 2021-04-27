BoP, NIC sign agreement

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) had always been at the forefront to support young entrepreneurs as a part of its CSR initiatives, a statement said on Monday.

The bank has collaborated with the National Incubation Centre, Karachi, and hosted an “Award and MoU signing ceremony” at NIC, NED University, Karachi, it added.

As a part of the initiative, the organisations will be providing FinTech startups a collaborative workspace, access to various training programmes, and industry mentors from the financial and IT sector.

To expand the budding FinTech sector in Pakistan, the Bank of Punjab and NIC Karachi will jointly host a FinTech conference/ hackathon.