Safety measures for journalists on both sides of LoC demanded

MUZAFFARABAD: An academic research carried out to explore the situation of freedom of press, challenges and capacity issues of the journalists working on both sides of Line of Control (LoC), a heavily militarised border between India and Pakistan, successfully completed with the close collaboration of the journalist fraternity of both parts of the disputed state.

The study titled “Challenges to Journalists Working in Conflict Zone: A Case Study of Muzaffarabad and Srinagar” called upon the global media organisations, incumbent governments and the owners of the media houses to take immediate and solid steps to equip Kashmiri journalists on safety measures particularly in conflict zone on both sides of the LoC.

Scholar Mubashir Naqvi, who is visiting lecturer at Journalism and Mass Communication Department of UAJK, Muzaffarabad has dedicated his research work to the martyred Kashmiri journalist Dr Shujjat Bukhari.