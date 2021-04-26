Shahbaz thanks nation, party workers

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has thanked the nation, party workers and PML-N leaders for their love, support, commitment and trust throughout the time he was in NAB custody.

In a statement, Shahbaz said he was thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing His blessings on him. He thanked the nation for their prayers, and said there is no bigger asset for him other than the love of his nation. Shahbaz said he thanked Allah Almighty for blessing him with such devoted, ideological and loyal companions.

He also thanked the mothers, daughters and sisters of the party who always stood strong and relentless in their support despite most vicious political victimisation. Shahbaz said he was anxious to meet all of those who stood by him, but after the surging coronavirus wave dies down.

He urged everyone to ensure taking precautions to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from contracting COVID-19. He prayed Allah Almighty have mercy on the nation and rescue the country from this pandemic.