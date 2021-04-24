Open letter to president: Sarina Isa asks why Quetta commission proposals ignored

ISLAMABAD: Sarina Isa, spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday questioned the non-implementation of the recommendations made in the Quetta Inquiry Commission Report, issued in 2016, on terrorist attacks in the provincial metropolitan city of Balochistan.

In an open letter sent to President Dr Arif Alvi, Ms Isa said had the recommendations of the Quetta Inquiry Commission report been implemented, the April 21 terrorist attack in Serena Hotel in Quetta, and others, including the attacks on the Hazara community, might not have taken place.

She said that the injured were assisted by volunteers and shifted to hospitals in NGOs ambulances. “Army ambulances should also have been deployed, and all the more so since the hotel is situated in a cantonment area”, she added.

She said that a single judge managed to unearth the perpetrators of the crime long after its commission, and added: “But, Mr. President, the intelligence agencies with all the resources at their command failed to do so. May I ask why?”

“If you and those in government have still not read Justice Isa's Report you all may want to read it, available on the website of the Supreme”, Sarina Isa said.

She wrote that Justice Isa had also objected to hospital visits by VIPs seeking photo opportunities, but this disruptive practice continues. She questioned: “Mr. President, when will you and all others who have taken oath "to do right to all manner of people" step up to abide by your oaths of office?” “Mr. President, the people deserve better. May the Almighty accept all your supplications and forgive you the transgressions of which you have sought forgiveness,” she concluded.