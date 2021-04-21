Good mental health

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on students’ mental health. Since last year, students are attending online classes. Even in today’s digital age, many people, unfortunately, do not have access to good internet connectivity. These students have been staying at home for over a year now.

The Covid-19 crisis is likely to have a long-lasting impact on young people’s mental health. The government must come up with policies to recover from this crisis.

Samrah Khalid

Karachi