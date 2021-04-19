WTA firms up plans for upcoming tournaments

MIAMI: The WTA Tour has unveiled plans for nine more weeks of its 2021 calendar, with some changes made in light of the one-week delay to the French Open start.

The women’s tennis tour had already released the first 27 weeks of its 2021 schedule, which has been rolled out in phases because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament scheduled to start in Anning, China, on May 17 will now be held this year in Belgrade. The tournament in Strasbourg, originally planned to begin May 17, will now move to the week of May 24 — the week before play will begin at Roland Garros on May 30.