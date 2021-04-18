Young prisoner dies under suspicious circumstances

LAHORE: A 24-year-old inmate died under suspicious circumstances in Camp Jail on Saturday. According to details, the victim identified as Umar was imprisoned in Camp Jail. Two days back, his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and collected forensic evidences form crime scene. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

Cashier injured during robbery: A man was shot at and injured over offering resistance during robbery in Raiwind on Saturday. According to details, the victims identified as Javed and Salman worked as manager and cashier in a private company. On the day of the incident, they were on the way after withdrawing cash from bank on Kasur Road. Suddenly, they were intercepted by unidentified suspects. The suspects tried to loot the money from them. They offered resistance on which the suspected robbers shot at them. Salman received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they were searching for the suspects and investigating the matter further.

12 SHOs transferred: DIG Operations have transferred at least 12 SHOs of police stations in Lahore. According to details, Inspector Rana Haseeb from Police Lines was posted as SHO Nishter Colony, inspector Muhammad Waseem as SHO Kot Lakhpat, inspector Khuda Baksh as SHO Chung, Inspector Raza Zakir as SHO Iqbal Town, inspector Mudassar Ullah as SHO Nawan Kot, sub-inspector Naem Ullah from investigations wing was posted as additional SHO Model Town, sub-inspector Sagheer Ahmad from investigations wing as SHO Green Town, SI Khalid Farooq as additional SHO Sanda, SI Faheem Imdad as additional SHO South Cantonment, inspector Masood ul Rehman from SHO Sanda was transferred and posted as SHO Qila Gujjar Singh and inspector Liaqat Ali from SHO North Cantonment to SHO South Cantonment.

PO arrested: Naulkha police has arrested a suspected proclaimed offender on Saturday. The suspect identified as Tahir Abbas was wanted to police in a murder case for last one year. Police had been looking for him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Seven drug pushers arrested: Ichhra Police claimed to have arrested seven suspected drug dealers including a woman on Saturday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sohail, Saima Bibi, Ashar, Kaleem, Hassan and Nasir. Police also recovered three kg of charas and a hand gun from his custody. Cases have been registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, Lohari Gate police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer on Saturday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sami Ullah. Police also recovered drugs 1380 grams of charas from his custody.

A police team conducted a raid on a tip off, arrested the suspect and recovered drugs from his custody. A case has been registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Two persons injured in roof collapse: At least two persons were injured in an incident of roof collapse in Rang Mahal on Saturday. According to details, a roof of a house collapsed in Sonehri Bazar in Rang Mahal. As a result, the residents of the house were trapped under the debris. Nearby people called rescue teams. They reached the spot on information, removed the debris and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured have been identified as Anwar Bibi 74 and Rafique Bihar 75.