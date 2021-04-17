Scattered rain forecast: Dadu and Mithi experience 39°C

LAHORE: Scattered rain with partly cloudy weather was witnessed in Lahore, here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Friday's maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Mithi where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore, it was 31.2°C and minimum was 21°C.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday. They predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including D I Khan 27, Pattan 16, Mirkhani 13, Bannu 10, Drosh 07, Chitral, Kakul 06, Parachinar 05, Balakot, Malam Jabba 04, Dir (Upper 04), Saidu Sharif 03, Peshawar (Airport, City 01), Lasbella 24, Zhob 18, Barkhan 14, Kalat 04, Turbat 02, Quetta (City 02, Samungli 02), Khuzdar 01, Garhi Dupatta 08, Kotli 03, Muzaffarabad 02, Jacobabad 10, Sakrand 06, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Bhakkar 07, Islamabad (Airport, Zero Point 03, Saidpur 02, Golra, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02, Chaklala 01), Murree, DG Khan 04, Attock 02, Joharabad, Layyah 01, Astor and Bagrote 01.