close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 16, 2021

Seven officers regularised

Lahore

 
April 16, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday signed the regularisation order of seven officers on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee. The service of the seven rescue officers have been regularised after almost eight years in line with Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021.

Latest News

More From Lahore