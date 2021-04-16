Seven officers regularised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday signed the regularisation order of seven officers on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee. The service of the seven rescue officers have been regularised after almost eight years in line with Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021.