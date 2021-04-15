This refers to the news report ‘CCI approves 2017 Census: New census to begin in October’ (April 13). The basic flaw in the 2017 census was that it undercounted the population of Karachi by up to one crore by design, which drastically reduced the city’s share in revenue as well as in the number of seats in parliament. However, the CCI has approved the flawed 2017 census figures (amid the disapproval from Sindh) for NFC awards and to enable delimitations for the local government elections. Federal Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar says that technology will be used to obtain the best results. However, what is really needed to make the process flawless is honesty and fairness. According to one expert, what was done in the 2017 census was that people from other provinces who have been living and working in Karachi for decades were counted in their cities of origin – mentioned on their identity cards.

Now that the PTI needs the PPP’s help, there is no surety that the fresh census will be done correctly, if and when it is done. Also, the PTI’s plan to delay the census to 2023 clearly shows its lack of interest in dealing with the great injustice done to Sindh.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi