Rising inflation

With the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the prices of daily commodities, from onion to beef, have touched the skies. Almost all edible items have become unaffordable for the salaried class. As usual, profiteers keep making money during the entire month.

There are so many people who are living without food. The government hasn’t taken proper steps to control the prices of food items.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad