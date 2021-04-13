South Waziristan residents continue protest for compensation

PESHAWAR: The elders of Mahsud tribe in South Waziristan continued the protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday demanding compensation for their houses and business centres destroyed during the war against terrorism.

Led by Sherpao advocate, the protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They asked the government to provide them compensation for the losses they had suffered during militancy and the military operation launched to stamp out terror.

The speakers deplored that they had been staging protests outside KP Assembly for the last five days but no government minister, adviser bothered to come out to listen to their problems. They said their houses and properties were destroyed during the operation against terrorism, Operation Rah-e- Nijat , and the authorities had promised them to offer them compensation but the pledge was not honoured. The protesters asked the government to honour the commitment with them.