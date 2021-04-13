Plasmapheresis unit set up at PINS

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has taken a revolutionary step in the history of the province by setting up a plasmapheresis unit in the Department of Neurology where this facility will be provided free of cost to the patients. It is mentionable that in private sector millions of rupees are spent in just one session for this purpose.

PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood while addressing the inaugural function of the unit said practical steps have been taken for convenience of patients in this institution and 1,000 plasmapheresis kits were purchased at a cost of Rs13 million and this heavy amount will benefit common man directly.

Prof Khalid said that plasma plays a vital role in the treatment of patients with neurological and brain diseases and in complex diseases of the neuro and cerebral cortex when it is easily available free of cost to the patients.

In case of inflammation, it is possible for the patient to reach the point of disability and in these cases, five sessions of plasmapheresis have to be done while after this facility provided by the institution, two machines will be in service at the same time, he said and added that the government resources are the trust of the nation and this step taken keeping in view the treatment and welfare priorities of the patients.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said health vision given by Prime Minister Imran Khan and government hospitals under the guideline of the Punjab government ‘we will spare no effort to restore the confidence of the citizens by providing quality facilities so that people stop turning to private hospitals and can get benefit from government hospitals.’

On this occasion, Prof Dr Nasrullah, Prof Athar Javed, Prof Anwar Chaudhary and Prof Asif Bashir appreciated the significant role of Prof Dr Mohsin Zaheer and Dr Shahid Mukhtar in providing modern and expensive treatment like plasmapheresis in PINS.

Meanwhile, Dr Fauzia Sajjad, a large number of doctors and nurses attended and appreciated the establishment of the unit at neurology ward PINS and hoped that the institute would continue its efforts to raise its standards in terms of neuro diseases and its treatment.

They also appreciated dynamic role of the ED PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood in this regard which is undoubtedly commendable. Prof Khalid also appealed to the media, civil society, students and citizens to donate blood with more zeal and spirit so that plasma facilities will be provided to the deserving patients.