close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

Meeting with prisoners in jails allowed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has allowed relatives of prisoners to meet inmates. Earlier, meetings were banned because of COVID-19. According to details, Punjab Home Department had banned meetings with prisoners and detainees in jails, but now the Home Department has lifted the ban. The letter states that inmates are allowed to meet their visitors. Superintendents have been directed to allow the relatives of the detainees to meet them while following the corona SOPs.

Latest News

More From Lahore