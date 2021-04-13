Meeting with prisoners in jails allowed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has allowed relatives of prisoners to meet inmates. Earlier, meetings were banned because of COVID-19. According to details, Punjab Home Department had banned meetings with prisoners and detainees in jails, but now the Home Department has lifted the ban. The letter states that inmates are allowed to meet their visitors. Superintendents have been directed to allow the relatives of the detainees to meet them while following the corona SOPs.