Center, Sindh conflict damaging country, says Murad

NAWABSHAH: The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the conflict between Center and Sindh is damaging the country.

The Centre is not even prepared to hold dialogue with any province or any political party over its policies, he added.

He was talking to media after inaugurating the Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed, Benazirabad.

Answering a question, the chief minister said the provincial water issue is pending with the Conference of Common Interests for the last 18 months and it would be raised again in the next CEC meeting scheduled for April.

Murad rejected the allegations that the PPP is causing the breakup of the PDM as totally wrong, and said everything would become clear in a Central Executive Committee meeting being held on April 11 (today).

Speaking about Covid-19, the chief minister said the pandemic is aggressively spreading across the country and the government cannot force people to adhere to the SOPs, but the people must cooperate by strictly adopting them.

Earlier addressing the inaugural session of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College, the chief minister said the project was the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and the girls graduating from this college will play their due role in different fields, including the armed forces.