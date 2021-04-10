If you want to speak against Pakistan: Move to some other country, LHC CJ to Javed Latif

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday chided PML-N MNA Javed Latif for his statement that his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to its vice president Maryam Nawaz. The chief justice observed that the masses would crush those not saying Pakistan "Khappay". Latif appeared before the court along with his counsel to plead a petition against registration of a case against him on charges of maligning state institutions. Admonishing the petitioner, Chief Justice Khan said how anyone could speak against the country. “One should remain loyal to the country, not any individual. Individuals are not perpetual, but the institutions are,” he maintained.

The CJ said he did not want to say something about the parliamentarians but they should do some self-accountability. He asked the MNA to move to some other country if he wanted to speak against Pakistan.

Latif’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah argued that the police did not fulfill legal requirements before the registration of the case.

Chief Justice Khan directed the counsel to prove the innocence in the police investigation.

“No relief is available for anyone speaking against the country,” he said. The CJ regretted that first they speak against the country and then approach the courts of the same country for relief. The counsel finally withdrew the petition.