Nothing would happen just by saying Long Live Pakistan: Javed

LAHORE: Javed Latif said the titles of treachery are being imposed on people for the last 73 years.

Talking to media outside the Lahore High Court after hearing, he said said Benazir Bhutto had said that her life was in danger but the government did nothing. Similarly, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of PML-N are receiving life threats and if anything happens, those responsible will be brought to justice.

He said nothing would happen just by saying long live Pakistan, but mistakes should be pointed out. He said he has confidence in constitutional and legal institutions and was not afraid of being given a title of traitor. He said he stood by his position and added that those who are distributing certificates of treason should think now. He said policies that give birth to traitors should not be made.